Millwall v West Brom: Who's out and who's a doubt

Influential winger Phillips, 33, has missed around four months after hamstring surgery and his timely return is a huge boost for Albion's run-in. Striker Maja has missed more than three months with a serious ankle problem.

All of Albion's players away on international duty reported back fit and healthy after varying levels of action with their national sides. Highly-rated defender Caleb Taylor, away on loan in League One with Bolton Wanderers, is on the comeback trail with the Trotters following a nasty ankle injury a month ago. The central defender is conducting his rehab at Bolton, where he is expected to recover next month and play some part of the remainder of the season.

Striker Maja is not quite yet due a return, but with Albion's fitness picture clearing, here is the latest run through of the state of play.

Josh Maja – ankle

Has been in full training for a week now as he steps up his return from ankle surgery. Corberan and Albion's medical staff have lightly pencilled in around another week until he can be considered ready for action – meaning Stoke away on April 6 could be the first possible match sighting.

Jayson Molumby – foot

The Republic of Ireland has not played for three months now due to a injury to ligaments in his foot between Christmas and new year. He took painkilling preventions but did more damage and eventually required surgery, ending his season. Corberan's last update stated the midfielder was doing cardio bike work while still in a protective boot.

Daryl Dike – Achilles

The United States international striker will not feature until the end of 2024, at the very earliest, after his second consecutive Achilles injury, which came at Ipswich back in February.