Millwall v West Brom: Lewis Cox's predicted line-up

After a near-fortnight break, head coach Carlos Corberan has decisions to make when it comes to his starting line-up and matchday squad of 20 for The Den.

Experienced and influential winger Matt Phillips, who has been out injured since the beginning of December, is set to make up Albion's squad after training during the break. He will start on the bench.

Josh Maja is a week or so behind Phillips and not yet ready for a return. Otherwise Albion's players returned from international duty fit and well and there are no other fresh fitness concerns.

I've opted for striker Brandon Thomas-Asante to lead the line at The Den tomorrow. Thomas-Asante has been twice a substitute since his return from a month-long lay-off with Jed Wallace and Andi Weimann instead spearheading the attack.