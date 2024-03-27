Super Kev takes the blame with fans "angry" after Pools thrashing

Pools' bid to end a slump in form and climb the National League table took a heavy blow as Phillips' troops were turned over at their north east rivals, who are gunning for promotion to League Two.

Hartlepool are 14th in non-league's top tier and just a couple of points from a place in the top half but are now winless in five games after Tuesday's humiliating defeat.

Phillips, 50, took responsibility afterwards and said: "I apologise to the fans. We let them down this evening. I will take the blame, they are going to be exceptionally angry, they have every right to be, the players have let them down."

The Albion favourite, top goalscorer as Tony Mowbray's side won the Championship title in 2008, was appointed at Victoria Park in January.

After a 1-0 defeat to Kidderminster Harriers in his first game, Phillips guided his side to an unbeaten run of four wins from five before the recent slump.

Hartlepool host FC Halifax on Good Friday before a Easter Monday trip to Rochdale.