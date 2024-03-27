It was always all about the football for West Brom flyer Tom Fellows

In January the 20-year-old academy graduate agreed a new three-and-a-half contract at his boyhood club having burst on to the scene in the Championship under Carlos Corberan this term.

Reports began to swirl of Premier League interest in Fellows with Everton and Newcastle among those watching on but Fellows, instructed by his close-knit family and representatives, had his head down and focused on action.

Fellows admitted: “For me however long I’ve got left on my contract it shouldn’t really matter, whether six months or three years, so I was never like ‘we’ve got to get this sorted’, the biggest thing for me, my family and agent was that I focused on football and they’ll focus on the other stuff.