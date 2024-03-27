Former Aston Villa and West Brom keeper dealt huge Euro 2024 blow

The 31-year-old sustained the injury during England training as the Three Lions prepared for their friendly with Belgium at Wembley - a game he was expected to start.

It's a devastating blow for Johnstone who was almost certain to make Gareth Southgate's final squad for the summer tournament in Germany.

The injury is expected to keep the Crystal Palace number one out for between three and four months.

Johnstone will now recover and hope to be ready for the start of next season's Premier League on August 17.