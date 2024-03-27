Fellows Senior making sure Tom’s doing his West Brom homework

The thriving Baggies and England under-20 international winger puts the progress in his fledgling career down to his tirelessly supportive parents.

Fellows still lives in his family home and says his father is still happy to ‘fire balls at him’ in the local park in Longbridge.

Indeed, Fellows revealed to the Express & Star how he still goes through all of his matches in full with Ron, regardless of the finite detail Corberan and his staff dive down to.

The winger could never have imagined how his campaign would play out – he admitted he started this season, out of contract in 12 months’ time, hoping to do well enough to earn a permanent move nearby to his parents’ house, so he didn’t have to repeat the time away of last season’s loan at Crawley.

“They come to all the games,” Fellows said of his parents. “My dad is a bit like the gaffer really! He watches all the games back, we go through them and there’s a page of notes!

“So it’s twice, I say sometimes ‘I’ve just done this with the assistant’, but he’ll say ‘No, we’re doing it as well’. He’s helped me a lot.