West Brom land award after tireless efforts recognised

More than 13,000 participants engaged with The Albion Foundation in the last 12 months, as the charity delivered projects to the community from those aged between one and 101.

The gong, part of the EFL Community Awards, recognises contribution and commitment to members of the club's community.

The Foundation delivered 21,732 sessions within Sandwell in 2023, more than 400 per week on average and 38 hours per participant.

Having been recognised for its work among Championship clubs, Albion will go up against League One winners Charlton and Swindon, of League Two, for overall EFL community champion decided on April 14.

The Albion Foundation director Rob Lake said: “We’re absolutely delighted at the Albion Foundation, that our wonderful work in the community has been recognised by the EFL, and we are the community club of the season for the Championship.

"It’s a great honour and as director of the foundation, I’m absolutely delighted and so proud of our wonderful staff."

Last Friday typified the wide-ranging work of Albion's Foundation. The charity hosted a Premier League Girls' tournament before an Iftar – a fast-breaking evening meal for those observing Ramadan – was held at The Hawthorns on the evening.

That was followed by an annual charity sleep out at the stadium to raise awareness and funds against homelessness.

Work from foundation staff helps those from toddler age at Mini Baggies football sessions to sessions for the elderly at Hawthorns hub and memories group sessions.

“Today is just a typical day, it’s nearly ten o’clock on a Friday night – we’ve had a Premier League girls’ tournament, our first ever Iftar with 300 people coming to The Hawthorns for the first time, and now we’re on our annual Sleep Out to raise money for the homeless," Lake continued.

“That’s what the Albion Foundation is all about, that’s why we’ve been recognised. I’d like to thank all my staff, volunteers, trustees, supporters for their magnificent efforts. Very well done and thank you.”

Albion's Foundation also prides itself on working with disability sport. Seventeen per cent of participants have special educational needs or disability and 23 of the Foundation's 41 teams are disability-focused, including powerchair, blind football or cerebral palsy football.

Trevor Birch, chief executive of the EFL, will celebrate the work of award winners at the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday.