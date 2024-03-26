Thousands at The Hawthorns for glimpse of West Brom heroes

The Baggies were put through their paces in an open training session at The Hawthorns yesterday with youngsters taking advantage of the school holidays to watch their heroes prepare.

Long-term injury absentees Phillips and Maja have stepped up their comebacks during the current international break and the attackers are pushing for involvement as Corberan’s side look to lock down a Championship play-off spot. The duo have been injured since December but there is a chance long-serving winger Phillips could be involved in the visitors’ squad at The Den on Friday.

Fans watched on yesterday morning as Corberan and his staff worked players through small-sided matches and other drills, with a penalty shootout also part of the session.

There were also a range of interactive activities on offer for youngsters, as well as a ‘kitman sale’, featuring a range of new and player-worn gear.