Jed Wallace reveals why move to West Brom skipper role has been 'really easy'

After the departure of Jake Livermore last summer - there was a big job to be filled at The Hawthorns.

Wallace has done that but the 29-year-old has revealed that other senior players in the dressing room have made the job 'really, really easy'.

Speaking to the Albion website, Wallace said: "Just playing for this club is a massive honour for me.

“I never lose sight of the responsibility I have as captain.

“I’ll always give my best, no matter where I’m asked to play. I’ll always try as hard as I can.

“We’ve got a great group of lads so it’s really, really easy for me to be honest. I’m talking about the likes of Kyle Bartley, Alex Palmer, Conor Townsend, Okay Yokuslu, Darnell Furlong and Alex Mowatt to name a few."

Wallace has been an almost ever present in the Baggies side this season - aside from a spell on the sidelines with an injury picked up in the away win over Cardiff City.

When he has been out of the side it has been Townsend who has taken the armband.

And Wallace has added that the fact the whole squad are on the same page is another reason why the transition into being a captain has been a simple one.

He added: “Those guys are always chipping in and helping out. We’re all focused on the same things and nobody steps out of line.

“We’ve got great personalities and leaders in the team, so for me, again, it’s easy.

“Being the captain is a pleasure and I’ve loved every minute of it so far and every minute since I’ve been here at Albion.

“I’m looking forward to the rest of the season and gearing up for a really big weekend over Easter with games against Millwall and Watford.”