Tulloch had to strike out on his own into no-man’s land

The journey since has been tough. Four loans, three down the EFL and one in Ireland, but ultimately a low-key departure from his boyhood club at the beginning of February, three-and-a-half years into the contract.

All parties agreed on a new start and Tulloch was out into, as he describes it, “no-man’s land”. A free agent in the professional game having represented West Bromwich Albion since primary school age.

The Birmingham-born attacker played seven senior games for the Baggies. Darren Moore handed him a professional bow days after he turned 19.

Tulloch was very much around the senior set-up under Slaven Bilic and Valerien Ismael. Important loans arrived but in spells at Doncaster, Rochdale and Bradford between 2020 and 2024 Tulloch played just 26 games.

He admits he knew it was time to get away and forge a career and could have a chance at nearby Shrewsbury Town, fighting to stay up in League One, where he has penned a short-term deal until the end of the season.