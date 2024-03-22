West Brom's trip to Leicester given new kick-off time after TV pick

The Baggies head to the King Power Stadium later this month for a penultimate away clash in the regular league campaign.

The face-off still takes place on the original date of Saturday, April 20, but has been brought forward to an earlier kick-off of 12.30pm. It will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Carlos Corberan's side head to Sheffield Wednesday the following weekend before the final-day visit of Preston to The Hawthorns.

Former Albion man Enzo Maresca had seen his side lead the way in the second tier for most of the campaign, and open up a healthy lead at one stage, but Leeds have rallied and now top the table by goal difference to the Foxes, who have a game in hand.

Leicester were this week charged by the Premier League for breaching profit and sustainability rules while still a top flight club and could face a points deduction next season if found guilty.