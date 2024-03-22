The play-off lottery: A look back at West Brom's three most recent play-off battles

With eight games left, just three wins looks like it will secure Albion a place in the top six at the start of May.

It will have been a job well done for Carlos Corberan and his side - and they will go into the lottery of the play-offs to try and secure a place in the Premier League.

Albion have been in this position just a handful of times in recent years. Here is a look at what the have had to do to get in the play-offs and how they have fared.

2000/2001

Albion went into the campaign on the back of surviving the drop back into Division Two.

Gary Megson had arrived the previous season and helped the club in the battle to escape relegation - and then went one better the following year.

Despite winning just one of their last six games, Albion snuck in the back door of the play-off spots to set up a semi-final tie against Bolton.

And they were in dreamland with ten minutes left - after Jason Roberts and a penalty from Lee Hughes had put Albion in the driving seat.

But two goals in the last ten minutes levelled the tie to the dismay of Albion fans.

It was all over then at the Reebok Stadium - as Sam Allardyce's side won 3-0 and went on to beat Preston in the final.

2006/2007

After relegation following two years in the top flight, Albion were looking to bounce back at the first opportunity.

But it didn't go all their own way that season.

Bryan Robson was sacked early in the campaign to be replaced by Tony Mowbray who led Albion to the play-offs.

They finished fourth in 76 points, setting up a mouthwatering tie with Wolves at Molineux.

And the play-off semi-finals are still remembered and will be remembered long into the future by Baggies supporters.

Kevin Phillips netted a wonderful opener before Wolves turned it around to lead.

But a double from Diomansy Kamara saw Albion win a five goal thriller - before finishing the job back at The Hawthorns with a 1-0 win courtesy of Kevin Phillips.

It set up a final against Derby at Wembley and a game which Albion dominated for long periods.

Phillips hit the bar and Stephen Bywater made a string of fine saves but Stephen Pearson's breakaway goal broke Albion hearts.

2018/2019

It would be 13 years before Albion would return to the play-offs.

The two previous promotions had come automatically before they went on to spend eight years in the top division.

After relegation from the Premier League they were looking to bounce back and were on course under boss Darren Moore - before a drop in results led to his sacking with the club fourth.

Coach Jimmy Shan was installed as interim boss as Albion finished with 80 points - nine off the automatic promotion spots.

And just like last time, it was to be a derby clash for a place in the final.

Dwight Gayle handed Albion the half time lead at Villa Park before Conor Hourihane levelled things up.

Keiran Gibbs then upended Jack Grealish in the box and Tammy Abraham put Villa ahead.

It got even worse for Albion as Gayle was sent off late on - as they went back to The Hawthorns a goal down and without a key player.

Craig Dawson levelled the tie up and it stayed that way on the night, with Albion ending the game with ten men after a sending off for Chris Brunt.

It went all the way to penalties with Villa securing a place in the final with a 4-3 shootout win.