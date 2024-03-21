Shilen Patel is already giving West Brom fans something they have been craving

Under previous owner Guochuan Lai there was not only a disconnect with the supporters and the team - but a severe lack of love and affection for the club.

That was underlined by his absence over the years and the financial situation the club had been left in.

However, in the first few weeks of his time at the helm, Patel is already giving the fans and the club that love and affection that they have really needed.

Everything the fans have heard from Patel so far has been savoured - because there was so little communication from the previous regime.

And the headline story from his opening few weeks at The Hawthorns is the fact he has paid off a £5m loan that was taken out by Lai and never paid back.