Carlos Corberan full of praise for fasting Baggies star during Ramadan

The experienced 33-year-old former France international arrived at The Hawthorns last month as Corberan sought more central midfield cover.

M’Vila has been without a club since leaving Olympiacos – where he worked under Corberan – last summer. He impressed in a cameo in the Bristol City victory on Saturday, doing so while fasting in daylight hours during the Muslim month of worship. Corberan said of M’Vila’s introduction: “Not only a bonus, I know – not I think – that he’s a very good player and I know that he needs game time to achieve his level. M’Vila with game time is a very interesting player. He has a very positive, competitive mentality, if he didn’t then he doesn’t have the career he has.

“In the last three years he played more than 3,000 minutes for Olympiacos every year. Olympiacos is a very demanding club, in the domestic league and Europa League or Champions League too.