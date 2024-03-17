Jed Wallace reveals Carlos Corberan's motivational technique before West Brom win

The hosts prevailed 2-0 at The Hawthorns with Wallace on target for the first time in 2024, with his close-range tap-in five minutes into the second half doubling the lead from Tom Fellows' strike on the stroke of half-time.

The routine victory signed the Baggies off from action for the final international break of the season, with Championship action parked until Good Friday at Wallace's former club Millwall, which kicks off the final eight games of the campaign.

Albion now hold an eight-point advantage on chasing rivals in seventh and below. Wallace acknowledged there was an element of expectation on the hosts from their own supporters in what began a low-key affair, and explained how Corberan's pre-game message was to stress how far his side had come in claiming 63 points from 37 league games this term.

Asked how he sees the play-off picture, Wallace said: "For me you just want to keep upsetting the other teams, where they come in and they go 'arghhh – they've won again' – that's our job really, to not give the other teams a sniff and worry about ourselves.