West Brom's Bristol City player ratings: Goalkeeper, full-back and attackers earn praise

Albion correspondent Lewis Cox rates the players as Carlos Corberan's side claimed a solid 2-0 victory over mid-table Bristol City at The Hawthorns.

By Lewis Cox
Published
Darnell Furlong caught the eye against Bristol City and continued his good run of form for the Baggies. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Goals either side of half-time from Tom Fellows and Jed Wallace sealed the three points as the Baggies put eight points between themselves and the play-off chasers ahead of the international break with eight games to go in the Championship.

Alex Palmer

Wasn't overly worked but deserves a good mark for his one-v-one save from Conway in the first half alone. At 0-0, could've changed the game. 8

Darnel Furlong

The right-back's had a good season. He's been very good of late and he was excellent here. Forceful in attack. 8

Cedric Kipre

Had a wobbly start to the contest – most did – but recovered and did well for large parts afterwards. Some good clearances. 7

Erik Pieters

