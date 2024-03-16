West Brom's Bristol City player ratings: Goalkeeper, full-back and attackers earn praise
Albion correspondent Lewis Cox rates the players as Carlos Corberan's side claimed a solid 2-0 victory over mid-table Bristol City at The Hawthorns.
Goals either side of half-time from Tom Fellows and Jed Wallace sealed the three points as the Baggies put eight points between themselves and the play-off chasers ahead of the international break with eight games to go in the Championship.
Alex Palmer
Wasn't overly worked but deserves a good mark for his one-v-one save from Conway in the first half alone. At 0-0, could've changed the game. 8
Darnel Furlong
The right-back's had a good season. He's been very good of late and he was excellent here. Forceful in attack. 8
Cedric Kipre
Had a wobbly start to the contest – most did – but recovered and did well for large parts afterwards. Some good clearances. 7
Erik Pieters