Not vintage but Bristol City win is significant step forward for West Brom
Albion's win over Bristol City won't be a game that will make the list of memorable victories come the end of the season.
By Jonny Drury
But in terms of importance, it is right up there.
The chances were at a premium in the first half and in fact Albion had just one shot on target.
But they made it count and showed how clinical they can be.
Tom Fellows handed them the lead and then with two shots on target they were 2-0 up through Jed Wallace.
They had other half chances but it wasn't a game where Albion blew Bristol City away.