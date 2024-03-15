West Brom v Bristol City: Who's out and who's a doubt

Townsend, Albion's regular left-sided defender, has missed two games with a hamstring injury but is back in line for a start at The Hawthorns.

Loan striker Andi Weimann is ineligible to face his parent club but is the Baggies only fresh availability issue this weekend.

Here is the latest run through of Albion's fitness updates and concerns ahead of the final Championship fixture between the international break.

Conor Townsend – hamstring

Boost for boss Corberan as left-back regular Townsend has trained this week and is considered available for selection against the Robins.

Matt Phillips – hamstring

The influential winger turned 33 this week and returned to team training after around four-and-a-half months on the sidelines following a torn hamstring against Leicester. Phillips will not be available to face Bristol City, but if his training goes well during the international break, he may be considered for some role at Millwall.

Josh Maja – ankle

Also out since December, striker Maja has endured such a frustrating first season in the Black Country. His ankle ligament injury was a serious one but the former Sunderland and Bordeaux man is scheduled to take part in some training during the break, though is slightly behind Phillips in his recovery.

Jayson Molumby – foot

Republic of Ireland international midfielder will not play again this season after surgery on his foot around the turn of the year. Corberan said last week the midfielder has been doing some light fitness work, including cycling, but remains in a protective boot.

Daryl Dike – Achilles

The striker's heartbreaking second consecutive ruptured Achilles was a harrowing ordeal and is still reasonably fresh in the memory. The US international will not be involved in action until late 2024.