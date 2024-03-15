Priority to help West Brom says businessman after loan re-payment changes

In 2022, accounts revealed that Warmfront Holdings, owned by Alex Hearn, had leant £2m to former Baggies majority shareholder Guochuan Lai.

The loan was taken out by Lai against 2.35 per cent of his shares in the club.

It was due to be re-paid earlier this year but in light of Shilen Patel's purchase of Lai's majority stake in the club - the re-payments on the loan have been restructured.

In a statement from Glaisyers ETL, who have acted for Hearn, the law firm have said the West Midlands based businessman has always wanted to help the club in a difficult period.

He has also wished the new owners success at the club.

The firm's corporate partner Adrian Rogers said: "We are pleased to have assisted Alex with this matter. It is well documented that he had lent the club money when they were in financial difficulty.

“His priority was always to assist the club during what was a very challenging time.

"He is pleased that the matter has been resolved and that the new owner has now completed the purchase of the club, and he wishes him, the supporters, and the club nothing but success in the future.”