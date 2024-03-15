Josh Maja to hand West Brom welcome international break attacking boost

The Baggies frontman has been sidelined since mid-December with damaged ankle ligaments suffered in a poor challenge at Sunderland, which required surgery.

It has been a frustrating stop-start first season in Albion colours for the summer signing from Bordeaux, but Maja is set to return to contention shortly after the upcoming near-fortnight break as a real boost to Carlos Corberan's forward options.

Albion boss Corberan, who welcomes left-back Conor Townsend back to availability for Saturday's visit of Bristol City, did warn supporters not to expect too much from Maja or winger Matt Phillips, who has returned to training but will not feature until Millwall after the break at the very earliest.

"We know next week. or let's say in the international break, he will make some part of the training and we understand the week after Millwall, he can start to train normally with the group," Corberan said in his press conference on Friday.

"But one thing is to train normal and another thing is to be ready to compete, it is different."

Phillips (hamstring) has been sidelined since the beginning of December but was pictured in full training this week, in the week he celebrated his 33rd birthday.

The boss added: "We talked that in the week before the international break he will be making some part of training with the group and he will keep growing on these minutes with the team.

"Depending on how he progresses in these two weeks, he will be faster (back in action) or he will need more time to be available with the squad.

"It's very important because first of all we are happy for him, we know how difficult injuries are for the players. Secondly because he's an important person for the team, in which sense? Every sense, but especially the one I'm most focused on, on the pitch."

Corberan has no fresh injury concerns for the clash with 13th-placed Bristol City, in which Ashton Gate loanee Andi Weimann is ineligible to feature.

First-choice left-back and vice-captain Townsend missed the win at Huddersfield and draw at QPR but returns to Corberan's options.

"Everyone involved in the last game is ready to be available plus Townsend who is ready to be available," the Spaniard said. "Right now he is available, he has been training in the week, so it will depend on my decision, more than anything."