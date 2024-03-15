Comment: The point that West Brom's John Swift still needs to prove

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

But he does still have something to prove to Albion fans and potentially Carlos Corberan.

The former Reading man has, at times during his Baggies career, been electric.

Whether it is quality assists or chipping in with goals, he has shown why the Albion hierarchy made both Swift and Jed Wallace top targets back in the summer of 2022.

However, as the player has admitted earlier this week, he finds himself in an unfamiliar position.

Swift has been named on the bench for the last four games - and has been able to make little impact when coming in later in games.

It is the first time during his Hawthorns career that he has been in that position - and on this week's Baggies Broadcast myself and Lewis discussed whether Swift does still have a point to prove.

Like I have said in the opening line of this article, in terms of quality, he absolutely doesn't.

But in terms of consistency and doing it week in week out, like Albion fans expect him to do, the questions still remain.

It has kind of been the story of his Baggies career.

There have been a number of occasions were supporters and the press have been critical of Swift's performances, and then he would go and deliver.

Then the former Chelsea man would go off the boil somewhat, then again he would go and pull something out.

Lewis brought up the point that he hasn't been 100 per cent right since that injury he picked up at Birmingham City earlier in the season.

That may be true - but for me there is still question marks surrounding Swift's consistency that go back beyond that set back.

Currently he is having to wait patiently with Grady Diangana occupying the ten role and hitting form, certainly in front of goal.

The frustration around Swift from the fans comes from the fact they know what he possesses, and he is arguably the best creative player in that position that the club have.

It just needs to be displayed more often - and if it is, Swift goes to the next level as a player.