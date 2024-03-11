Lewis Cox analyis: Second-half West Brom super show sees the floodgates open

Carlos Corberan’s side delivered one of their poorest 45 minutes in memory on the head coach’s first return to the John Smith’s Stadium and were deservedly behind to Delano Burgzorg at the interval.

But the Spaniard inspired his troops at the break and Albion didn’t look back as they went level seven minutes after the restart through the first of Mikey Johnston’s double.

The returning Kyle Bartley scrambled in a key second on the hour before the goal of the game from Okay Yokuslu six minutes later. Celtic loan star Johnston saw out the clash with his second, a sixth goal in seven games, as rampant Albion cantered to a first win in Huddersfield since 2010.

It is the first time Albion have been unbeaten in five away games since the start of Valerien Ismael’s tenure as a five-point gap to seventh was once again opened up with nine games left.

Corberan had the returning Bartley and Brandon Thomas-Asante to call on with the promotion run-in well and truly on them.

The visitors’ transformation after the break was staggering. From the worst half of the season to one of the best, Corberan’s men suddenly gave the home defenders something to think about after a first half of zero shots against the drop-zone Terriers.

Corberan welcomed back defender Bartley to his back four as the centre-half was passed fit to return. He was due to return at QPR only to suffer a calf relapse, but trained on Saturday to play. He came into the backline for Erik Pieters.

Albion’s other change saw Andi Weimann leading the line. The Austrian loanee replaced Tom Fellows and moved into the lone forward role as skipper Jed Wallace returned to the flank.

Also back among the Baggies’ ranks was striker Thomas-Asante, who returned to the bench after a four-game absence. Left-back Conor Townsend (hamstring) was not passed fit and Adam Reach retained his place.