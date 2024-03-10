Jonny Drury's West Brom player ratings v Huddersfield: Two 8s after rampant second half

Alex Palmer 7

Endured a woeful first half. Gave the ball away when playing out from the back and it was his misjudged kick that kicked off the move that led to the opener. However, he made up for it with a superb save at 1-1 and then a double save later in the game.

Darnell Furlong 7

Like many he had a bad first period with everything going astray. Much better in the second period and played a hand in the opener as he slipped in Weimann.

Cedric Kipre 6

Caught a few times in the first half and looked edgy and shaky, like most of the back four did. Second half was totally different and with Albion on top he did a great job of seeing things out at the back.

Kyle Bartley 8

He was the only one to come out of the game with any credit in the first half. Made a huge tackle to prevent a second, got himself on the scoresheet and was just dominant in the air. Shows how vital he is.

Adam Reach 6

A poor first period from the stand in left back whose half was summed up when he just sent a ten yard pass straight out of play. Second half, improved like many did and linked up well with Johnston down the left.

Okay Yokuslu 6

Tried to create from deep like he usually does - but was getting caught, a bit like Tuesday evening at QPR. Was also caught horribly after Albion had just levelled but Palmer spared his blushes. Then produced an absolute rocket of a strike to all but seal the game.

Alex Mowatt 7

A bad first half where he conceded possession cheaply, which is unlike the midfielder. In the second, he was at the foot of everything Albion did.

Jed Wallace 6

Played in two or three different roles throughout the afternoon. Struggled to impose himself on things but did produce a neat little dummy in the lead up to the equaliser.

Grady Diangana 6

Looked like he was going to get a bit of joy early on, strong on the ball, holding off men and driving forward. Second half he was involved with things and helped run the game down late on.

Mikey Johnston 8

He just cannot stop scoring. Didn't see much of it in the first half but in the second his run for his equaliser was clever and the drag and finish for the second just looked so easy. Feels like he can get even better.

Andi Weimann 6

Back into the side and ran hard in the first half without any service at all. Superb awareness in the lead up to the second to cut it back into the path of Johnston.

Subs

57 - Tom Fellows for Weimann 6

Drove at the full back a few times and helped to stretch the game late on as Albion ran it down.

75 - John Swift for Johnston N/A

75 - Brandon Thomas-Asante for Wallace N/A

75 - Semi Ajayi for Bartley N/A

80 - Erik Pieters for Darnell Furlong N/A