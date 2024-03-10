Confident West Brom fans put Huddersfield turnaround down to one thing

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Albion put in a woeful first half display and were behind at the break after Delano Burgzorg's goal.

But in a complete turnaround Albion blew away the home side with four goals in 22 minutes.

Mikey Johnston levelled before Kyle Bartley bundled the ball home to put Albion in front.

Okay Yokuslu lashed in a third before Johnston's second sealed the win.