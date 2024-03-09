Huddersfield v West Brom: Lewis Cox's predicted XI

The Baggies have found some more resilience away from The Hawthorns at four matches unbeaten – it was last five in 2021 under Valerien Ismael – but Wednesday's point at QPR was fortunate and it would have been a defeat on another day.

Corberan may tinker in search for more control and stability at the John Smith's Stadium, his first trip back to his former employers in 20 months since a summer 2022 exit.

I've predicted a switch to a defensive three/five, with Semi Ajayi back in the starting line-up for the first time since a home win over Leeds in late December to join Cedric Kipre and Erik Pieters and the use of wing-backs rather than full-backs.

I've also given the nod to Pipa at left wing-back, against his former club, rather than Adam Reach. It could be either to deputise for Townsend, in truth, but I think the Spanish loanee merits a shot. Having one of them at wing-back, with slightly less defensive responsibility and more cover behind them, could help Albion be stable.