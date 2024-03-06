Jonny Drury's West Brom player ratings v QPR

Alex Palmer 7

He made a smart save early on from a narrow angle but he spilled an effort from range for Sam Field's goal, and he has to be doing better there. But he more than made up for it, keeping out Frey's spot kick.

Darnell Furlong 8

A really solid display from the full back, who headed everything in the first half. A few of his contributions helped to prevent chances for the home side. Did the same in the second with key headers as QPR pumped balls into the box. He then went on to produce an unbelievable goal line clearance to deny Steve Cook. Best display in a long time.

Cedric Kipre 6

Laid back as ever but pretty solid in the first half, and then produced what looked like an unbelievable header off the line to keep Field's header out. However, on second glance it was a handball. Questions asked about the goal.

Erik Pieters 7

Had one moment in the first half where a heavy touch almost set QPR away, but aside from that had a good range of passing and was neat and tidy, as he has been since he came back into the side.

Adam Reach 6

In for Townsend and was very steady in the first half. Did concede possession cheaply on one or two occasions but made a very key block after a Pieters error. Harshly punished for the penalty as he turned his back. Replaced by Pipa on the hour.

Okay Yokuslu 6

Kept it ticking over in the first half but he did get caught in possession which almost led to a QPR opening. Never really made as much of an impact on the game as he can do and was taken off in the second half.

Alex Mowatt 6

Put in a vital block on a cross, but then gave the ball away in the build-up to Field's goal and gave the ball away end in a dangerous area which almost cost Albion. Both him and Okay did not dominate though as they can do and were slightly off par, given the high expectations that are on them now.

Mikey Johnston 8

What more can we say about the magic man? Albion had conceded, had looked on the ropes and had shown absolutely nothing in attack. But then out of nothing Johnston goes and nutmugs one and slams it in off the post. Superb again.

Grady Diangana 7

Really sharp for the goal with a clever touch to take the ball away from his man and fire in with his weaker right foot. Did give the ball away in the build-up to QPR's opener and was muscled off the ball a few times.

Tom Fellows 7

A largely quiet night for Fellows but his one bit of trickery produced the second, with his trademark step over and pulled back cross. With Albion under the pump, he was taken off in place of Ajayi as Albion went to a back three.

Jed Wallace 6

Ran hard as he always does and was everywhere, supporting out wide too.

Substitutes

54 - Semi Ajayi for Fellows 7

A decent cameo as Albion tried to become more solid. Produced some driving runs up the right that took the pressure off Albion.

60 - Pipa for Reach 6

Lively down the left. Did give the ball away a few times but his crossed almost looked like it was going to find Wallace in the middle.

77 - John Swift for Diangna N/A

77 - Andi Weimann for Johnston N/A

77 - Nathaniel Chalobah for Yokulsu N/A