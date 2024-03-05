QPR v West Brom: Who's out and who's a doubt

The left-back, who turned 31 on Monday, limped off during last Friday's 2-1 win over Coventry and boss Carlos Corberan confirmed on Tuesday that Townsend will miss this week's trips to QPR and Huddersfield.

The Spaniard has a decision to make on the left side of his defence for the trip to Loftus Road, with three options – Erik Pieters, Adam Reach or Pipa possibilities to fill in. He will also weigh up whether to operate with the more common back four or a back five.

Townsend has missed just one league game this season, the reverse fixture against the Rs, which Albion won 2-0 at The Hawthorns in October.

Corberan also gave an update on striker Brandon Thomas-Asante, who is fighting to return to contention imminently, as well as recent free transfer signing Yann M'Vila.

Here is the latest state of play with Albion's fitness and injury concerns.

Conor Townsend – hamstring

Has been a regular this season and a reliable fixture for Corberan, who the left-back's absence comes as a blow a this critical stage of the campaign.

Townsend is forecast at 10 to 14 days on the sidelines, with the head coach suggesting he has a slim chance to feature at home to Bristol City on Saturday week, Albion's final game before the international break.

Corberan described it as a "low grade injury".

Yann M'Vila – fitness

The Frenchman is now highly likely to get the nod for his first inclusion in Albion's 20-man matchday squad.

M'Vila, 33, has been working up his fitness levels in training after checking into the club as a free transfer and trained over the weekend, something Corberan had declared important. Should he come through training OK on Tuesday, before the squad travel to the capital, he is a good bet to make the cut.

Brandon Thomas-Asante – hamstring

Albion's closest option to having a senior recognised striker back available, Thomas-Asante has not played since the 2-0 home defeat to Southampton last month.

But he is nearing a return from a hamstring strain and Corberan has said there is a bit of hope that the frontman could be involved at Huddersfield on Sunday – but failing that then Bristol City is a more achievable target.

Matt Phillips – hamstring

Both long-term absentees Phillips and striker Josh Maja are closing in on returns, which will come as major boosts to Albion's play-off chase.

Phillips has been out since the start of December with a hamstring tear that required surgery. He is now stepping up work with Albion's medical and fitness staff and Corberan has suggested that the experienced winger could be back in and around first-team training during the upcoming international break later this month.

He is on track for involvement in April.

Josh Maja – ankle

Striker Maja has also been out since Christmas after he was the victim of an awful tackle in the defeat at Sunderland.

He also underwent surgery and has worked to a similar timeframe to Phillips, though Corberan has been clear to point out the ankle recovery is more complex and difficult to speed up than a muscle issue.

Maja is also hoped to return to training towards the end of the month and into April, and hopefully contention in time for Albion's run-in.

Daryl Dike – Achilles

Albion's longest-term problem, the American striker ruptured his Achilles, in the opposite leg to that same injury of 10 months ago, and faces another lengthy rehabilitation process. He is not expected to return until the end of the calendar year.