QPR v West Brom: Lewis Cox's predicted line-up

It tends to be the 'middle' fixture in a busy week that bosses look towards their bench for options and Albion are currently negotiating a Friday - Wednesday - Sunday schedule.

I've opted for three changes from the XI that saw off the Sky Blues on Friday night. One enforced, where Adam Reach is most likely to deputise for the hamstrung Conor Townsend. Neither Grady Diangana or Tom Fellows deserve to come out of the side, but Corberan may look towards the latter pair especially as important options from the bench.

Veteran defender Erik Pieters has been in wonderful form and with Townsend's injury Corberan may be tempted to add Kyle Bartley back into his starting ranks. The latter was good in the closing stages against Coventry and will be pushing for his place. Bartley was Albion's match-winner at QPR last time, early in Corberan's tenure.

Corberan currently has a welcome number of options to select from for attackers behind his striker and may look to rest one or two who've featured of late. I've gone with a John Swift recall, and the head coach will expect to see a response from the creator who has been out of the starting line-up for two games.