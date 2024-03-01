Carlos Corberan grateful that Mark Miles has gone the extra West Brom mile

The Baggies kick-off the first match of a new era at home to fellow Championship play-off contenders Coventry tonight following the completion of Bilkul Football’s buy-out.

Corberan is excited to work with the new majority shareholders, with the club’s financial future secure after a period of huge uncertainty under Guochuan Lai.

But while the club’s off-field predicament was always in the background, Corberan claims his focus has only been on the pitch thanks to the burden carried by Miles and others during protracted takeover talks.

Asked if the successful completion of the sale had come as a relief, he replied: “I have to be honest, from the first day I have been doing what a coach needs to do, which is prepare for the games and prepare the squad based on the financial possibilities of the club.