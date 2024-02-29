Carlos Corberan speaks out on new West Brom relationship with Shilen Patel

The Baggies boss expressed excitement at a “new chapter” following this week’s takeover by the Patel-led Bilkul Football group.

Corberan, who has guided Albion to fifth in the Championship despite working under severe financial restrictions, has already exchanged text messages with the club’s new majority shareholder with the pair due for face-to-face talks in the next few weeks.

While Corberan’s focus is on the season run-in, with the Baggies hosting fellow play-off contenders Coventry tonight, the takeover does allow the head coach to finally make plans for the long-term with the contract situation of several players likely to be on the agenda when he and Patel meet.

Alex Mowatt and Cedric Kipre are among those with deals due to expire in the summer.

“I have had very good communication with him (Patel),” said Corberan. “Of course, when face-to-face, you can spend more time putting ideas across the table.

“The takeover was only completed on Wednesday. Everything starts after that and now - or in the next weeks - will be the time to think about the plans for the club, because you'll know more in detail about your possibilities for next season.

“Without any doubt, one of the most important thing for the club is finding the level of financial stability to go ahead and to prepare the best future you can prepare.”

Corberan confirmed he first met with Patel in October when the US entrepreneur first emerged as a potential investor.

Asked if he had helped to sell the club to Patel, he replied: “No, no, no. One thing is West Bromwich Albion is an easy club to sell.

“We are talking about a club with a lot of history in the past, with the potential support which is very alive.

“The fans never leave the club, they always keep supporting. In the past year they have shown that in a critical moment for the club, a key period.

“They have always supported and it means it is a massive club with an amazing history. The people here now, we need to make sure it has the best future it can have.”