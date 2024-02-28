What are the chances of a new deal for West Brom's out-of-contract players?

The coming months are big for the club for a number of reasons.

Number one is down to the play-offs and the race for promotion – and the other big reason is because of the future of the club’s 10 players who are set to be out of contract in the summer.

The contract talks will be dependent on what division Albion find themselves in next season – and the need for the club to adjust their wage bill accordingly, which has been the case for a significant length of time.

Here, we look at the what chance the ten players have of landing a new contract at the club.

Alex Mowatt – 100 per cent

Mowatt is a player who was seemingly out of the picture earlier in the campaign, but he has forced his way in to become one of Albion’s key players this season.

His consistent top performances have made him a mainstay and he is certainly one the club will be looking to keep beyond this summer.

Given the fact the club do need to reduce the wage bill, most of the out-of-contract players may need to take cuts or strike different deals.

If they can do that with Mowatt, there is a 100 per cent chance they will want to keep him around beyond this summer.

Cedric Kipre – 100 per cent