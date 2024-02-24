Hull 1 West Brom 1 - Report

Fabio Carvalho had caught the visitors cold with a fierce drive ten minutes before half time - after Albion had dominated the early chances.

Furlong headed them level before the break - but in the second period it only looked like one side were going to win it.

Albion weathered a storm and sprung back - with Adam Reach hitting the post with a late chance.

But it was honours even and that was about right for two sides who are currently the best of the rest.

ANALYSIS

In the absence of Brandon Thomas-Asante, Corberan opted to play Jed Wallace up front with Grady Diangana replacing John Swift in the ten role.

Okay Yokuslu unsurprisingly returned after being rested at Plymouth with Mikey Johnston also recalled in place of Andi Weimann.

The play-off chasing duo saw out a cagey opening 15 minutes - with Grady Diangana going the closest with a half volley that flew way wide.

Jean Michael Seri and Okay Yokuslu (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Moments later they went closer, pouncing on a loose ball with Johnston driving forward and after going past three players he dragged an effort past the post.

They continued to edge closer as Jed Wallace then directed Tom Fellows' cross onto the cross bar - before Alex Mowatt's rasping volley was palmed away by former Albion keeper Ryan Allsop.

It was an entertaining affair because Hull were also seeing plenty of the ball - but all they could muster in the opening half an hour was a Anass Zaroury effort from range.

Darnell Furlong celebrates his equaliser in front of the Albion fans (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Albion on the other hand threatened again as a dangerous Johnston corner was met by Furlong with Diangana close to turning it in at the back post.

But as the chances racked up you could almost feel what was going to come - and it did 35 minutes in.

Albion were caught cold from a short corner and Carvalho lashes an effort into the top corner, which Alex Palmer could only get a hand to.

It rocked Corberan's side for a short period but they settled - and got their deserved leveller three minutes before the break.

Grady Diangana is inches away from turning home Darnell Furlong's header (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Set pieces haven't been fruitful for Albion this season but it is now two in two - as Wallace's corner was met by Furlong who headed into the ground and over Allsop.

It was what Albion deserved on the balance of first half chances in what had been an entertaining affair.

Palmer had to be smart to tip over an audacious lob from Jean Michael Seri early in the second period - with Hull having much of the early pressure after the restart

Albion had to be content with sitting in and dealing with a mini barrage of crosses and corners from the Tigers.

In a bid to wrestle back control Corberan turned to the bench with Andi Weimann and John Swift introduced.

Tom Fellows battles with Ryan Giles (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Hull still had the upper hand as Aaron Connelly nodded a Lewie Coyle cross wide.

With 20 minutes to go Albion had done very little in terms of troubling Hull's backline - and it was hard to see how that was going to change.

Jaden Philogene rattled the post for Hull and that in turn seemed to rattle some life out of Albion.

Out of nowhere Adam Reach found some space and curled an effort that struck the inside of the upright and out to John Swift but he couldn't turn it in.

Swift then fired well over before Albion had a decent chance right on the 90 minute mark.

A through ball deflected into the path of Andi Weimann who ran down on goal but with the angle against him went to lob the keeper.

But his effort didn't get off the ground and went into Allsop's hands.

Ironically after Hull had the better second half chances it was Albion who looked more threatening late on.

A final throw in from Furlong came to nothing and these play-off chasers couldn't be separated.

Albion (4-2-3-1): Palmer, Furlong, Kipre, Pieters, Townsend, Mowatt, Yokuslu, Johnston, Diangana (Swift 69), Fellows (Reach 64), Wallace (Weimann 69)

Subs not used: Griffiths, Ajayi, Pipa, Bartley, Chalobah, Marshall

Hull (4-2-3-1): Allsop, Coyle, Giles, Greaves, Jones, Morton, Philogene, Seri (Slater 78), Carvalho, Zaroury (Tufan 78), Omur (Connelly 64)

Subs not used: Pandur, McLoughlin, Docherty, Traore, Sharp, Jacob