Hull v West Brom: Tigers look to get their claws into continued run of form

The Tigers leapfrogged Norwich City and Coventry City respectively with a big win at Southampton to climb into the play-offs and to within one-point of Albion in fifth.

They return to home soil after winning three matches on the spin on the road, including a first victory at St Mary’s since 1951.

“For the players to come together and perform in that manner, it gives me so much heart and so much pride,” Rosenior told the media after Hull’s win in Hampshire.

“It doesn’t mean anything if we don’t continue playing in that way.

“I am so proud of them tonight but I what I don’t want to do is get carried away with talk of coming of age. It’s a big game (against Albion). I think the lads have to take confidence from coming here (to St Mary’s) to play what’s an outstanding team and perform in that way, but what we do have to do is recover.

“I need to analyse another outstanding coach at this level in Carlos (Corberan), analyse their team and then hope we have another good display on Saturday.

“What a challenge for us. If we want to be a play-off aspiring team, we have to go toe-to-toe with these teams and see what we’ve got.”

Hull will be looking for a fourth consecutive league win for the first time since November 2021, as they aim to overtake Albion in the battle for the play-offs.

Albion boast a strong recent record against tomorrow’s opponents having won seven of their last eight meetings (one loss).