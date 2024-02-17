West Brom v Southampton analysis: Similar styles but one side are better at implementing it
Both Southampton and West Brom adopted very similar styles at The Hawthorns on Friday evening - and they have done for most of the campaign.
By Jonny Drury
Published
The difference was that one side were just much better at putting it in to practice.
Since the start of the season, Carlos Corberan has wanted Albion to play out from the back and play a possession based game.
And barring the opening day disaster at Blackburn Rovers, on the whole it has been working.
However last night, against a side with the quality of Southampton, it just didn't achieve the success it has in previous months.