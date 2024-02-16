West Brom v Southampton: Carlos Corberan calls on Albion to look at home success

The Saints visit The Hawthorns tonight for the hosts’ second home night game of the week and, for the first time since September, Russell Martin’s visitors are on the back of a defeat.

The third-placed visitors can temporarily climb back above Leeds into second with a win in the Black Country but Albion have matters of their own to contend with – notably chalking up a statement victory to strengthen their top-six case and aid a mightily impressive home record.

Corberan’s men boast the third strongest home record in the division, trailing only Leeds at Elland Road and leaders Leicester at the King Power Stadium. The Baggies also saw off Ipswich when they were in the top two this term. There is work to improve on that away, of course, but Albion are feared at The Hawthorns. Daniel Farke’s Leeds are testament to that, having fallen to a 1-0 defeat in late December.

“The target is to replicate the result we achieved that night, but exactly as you say – it’s totally different, honestly,” Corberan said of replicating that effort.

“More easy or more difficult? It is totally different. A different game. Do Leeds attack how Southampton attack? No. Do Leeds defend how Southampton defend? No. A different challenge, but we can take confidence from this (last) challenge.

“Because every time you beat an important challenge it brings you the confidence – the confidence to know how much you need to bring to do this.”

Southampton are Championship possession kings and their average figure for the season leads the way at 66 per cent, four per cent clear of Leicester.

That is ex-Walsall defender Martin’s model – it was at MK Dons and Swansea, too. Now he has top players, for the division, at his disposal. Asked what he makes of the Saints’ club-record run of 25 games unbeaten, which dated back to September 23 prior to Tuesday’s defeat at Bristol City, Baggies boss Corberan did not need many words.

“When you achieve one defeat in 26 games in the Championship, with the level of the division, you don’t need to talk anything more than the results,” he said.

“It means how challenging the game is, but the fact that Bristol beat them shows it is possible to do more than what any of these 25 teams did before, including us, because in 25 games nobody could beat them.

“I think they have a very special coach and special players in the pitch. When you put these two things together you can achieve what they are.”

He added: “They have an amazing offensive potential, it is a team created and based to attack and to be aggressive in defence.

“That is the two main things, they are a team build by the coach Russell to attack and dominate the game with the ball – to not give the ball to the opponent. To recover balls from them you need to work very hard, and sometimes even working hard you will go into a challenge and they will beat your press.

“That is the player they have in the front of their attack, especially with players brought in the market too. It is a very good football challenge.”

Corberan ran the rule over returning AFCON duo Semi Ajayi and Grady Diangana as both trained for the first time yesterday following their return to the club. Defender Kyle Bartley will miss two to three weeks with a calf strain.