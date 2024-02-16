Jonny Drury's West Brom ratings v Southampton

Alex Palmer 6

Had to recover well to rectify his own error early on in the game having given the ball away playing out from the back. Didn't have a great deal else to do and was wrong footed for both goals.

Darnell Furlong 7

A decent display from the full back who was one of Albion's better performers on the night. Worked well with Wallace and got into dangerous areas.

Cedric Kipre 6

Sloppy in possession in the first half and was caught out over the top on one occasion. Settled in the second half and did okay, but below his recent standards.

Erik Pieters 6

Preferred to Ajayi and rewarded for his efforts on Tuesday. Didn't really get caught for most of the night and did his job well. Brooks had too much quality to get away from him for the second goal.

Conor Townsend 6

Neat and tidy for the majority of the game. Could have driven forward a bit more when Albion were advancing up the field at times.

Okay Yokuslu 6

Like Kipre, below his usual standards for most of the evening. Looked off the pace in the first half with a few sloppy passes. Grew into things and had a great chance to get Albion back in the game late on.

Alex Mowatt 7

One of the better performers on the night. Always tidy on the ball and like we always say, gets Albion out of tight spots. A few switches that almost paid off in the first half.

John Swift 6

In the first half an hour it was much like Saturday, but then he came to life. A superb long ranged effort almost got Albion level. Second half he was looking okay before being taken off.

Mikey Johnston 7

Probably the most dangerous Albion man on the night. Driving forward in the first half as Albion broke, always looking to make things happen. Another bemusing change when he came off.

Jed Wallace 6

Back in the side tonight and put in a couple of decent crosses but had a relatively quiet night before being subbed.

Brandon Thomas-Asante 6

Produced a handful of good turns in the first half that got Albion moving up the pitch, and relieved the Southampton pressure. Taken off at half time in what was another strange change.

Substitutes

46 Tom Fellows for Thomas-Asante 6

Struggled to get into the game, but it was largely down to the fact Southampton doubled up on him.

64 Callum Marshall for Swift 5

A big ask for the forward to come on and make a big difference. Produced a few neat touches but nothing of note.

65 Grady Diangana for Wallace 5

Another one who struggled to make a real difference. Got on the ball quite a bit but couldn't create.

65 Adam Reach for Johnston 5

Another who didn't do a great deal - after what was a bit of a strange substitution.

81 Nathaniel Chalobah for Yokuslu N/A