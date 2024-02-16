Conor Townsend: Carlos Corberan Southampton dismissal did not cost West Brom

The Baggies ended a run of five straight home league wins at The Hawthorns with a disappointing reverse to the impressive Saints, who were comfortable winners courtesy of early and late goals.

But, even before Ryan Fraser's 14th-minute opener, Albion saw their head coach sent from the technical area to the stands by referee Sam Allison for encroaching on to the field to interfere with play by touching the ball before it had crossed the line.

It was Corberan's second dismissal of the season after two yellow cards at Blackburn on the opening day of the season.

The hosts were second best against Southampton, who are back to winning ways after their 25-game unbeaten run ended.

Townsend, who finished the game as captain and fulfilled media duties in place of Corberan who is not permitted per EFL rules, said: "I didn't even know you could get sent off for that, obviously you can, it's one of those things.

"As players it didn't change anything for us, we've had all week for what is our game plan and what do we want to do on the night against them.

"We tried to do that tonight and I don't think having the gaffer on the sideline or not makes too much difference."

The left-back added: "On the pitch we're the ones playing the game, we're still out there trying our best for a good result.

"We will look at the video tomorrow and speak in more depth. The main feeling is disappointment, it was a big game on the back of some good news for the club, we wanted to get the win for the fans, so we're disappointed we didn't do that.

"It's the Championship and we've got a massive game to turn it around on Tuesday."

Albion felt hard done to as the officials failed to award a penalty for a handball by Saints defender Jack Stephens in first-half stoppage time. Darnell Furlong's first-time effort cannoned into the visiting skipper's arm.

"With the penalty, I think from the ref's angle it's quite a difficult one to give, he seemed to be looking through bodies," added Townsend.

"I think that's what the linesman is there for, to help. We've watched it back on telly and it's a lot easier to give it or to say. We're disappointed but we had chances as well, we can't just say it's the ref's fault we didn't score. We needed to take chances."

The Baggies missed the chance to create more daylight between themselves, in fifth, and seventh in the weekend's early fixture. Russell Martin's visitors climbed back into second having been temporarily leapfrogged by Leeds.

"We came into the game on the back of good home form, they're a good team but we fancied our chances, the lads are disappointed," Townsend said.

"I think in the end it probably looked comprehensive, they started well and got the goal, after 20 minutes we turned the tide and were well on top. When we're on top we need to make it count and take our chances. In the second half we were doing OK, gave the ball away and were punished, that's what good teams do."

Saints boss Martin also admitted he was unaware of the ruling and said he had learned something new. He insisted there were no intentions of having Corberan dismissed and has nothing but respect for Albion's boss.