Carlos Corberan reacts to West Brom takeover news

Patel was at The Hawthorns for last night’s Championship clash with Southampton, meeting members of head coach Corberan’s squad ahead of kick-off.

The 43-year-old US entrepreneur is due to complete his buy-out of controlling shareholder Guochuan Lai next week, starting what the Baggies hope will be a bright new era.

Corberan has kept the team in play-off contention despite operating on a seriously restricted budget due to Lai’s inability to fund the club.

Speaking ahead of last night’s match with the Saints, Corberan spoke of his own hope for the future.

“I think it is a very positive thing and very positive news for the club,” he said. “When something is very positive for the club we are always very pleased and looking forward to starting a new moment.

“But in a very demanding period, my full focus is on preparing for games because we are playing many of them in a row.”

Albion were backed by a capacity crowd as the last remaining tickets for the match were snapped up in the hours before kick-off, fans buoyed by a new wave of optimism after news of an agreement between Patel and Lai broke on Thursday night.

“I am thrilled and grateful to have reached an agreement to become the custodian of West Bromwich Albion Football Club,” said Patel. “The club’s exceptional history, support, and potential set it apart even here in the cradle of football.

“My goal is to help the club achieve a future worthy of its history as a pioneering top-flight club that marshals the pride and passion that have defined the Albion for generations."