West Brom v Southampton: Who's out and who's a doubt

Centre-back Ajayi and winger Diangana reported back to the club after African Cup of Nations duty on Wednesday and will take part in full training on Thursday afternoon.

Ajayi was a regular for his nation during the tournament, with Diangana playing a bit-part role. The latter's only start was in last Saturday's third-fourth placed play-off, which DR Congo lost on penalties to South Africa.

The head coach admits he has a decision to make if the the pair have reported back in top shape. That is particularly the case in defence where Kyle Bartley is absent through injury and faces a short spell on the sidelines.

Veteran defender Erik Pieters came in for a rare league start and impressed against a poor Cardiff side as Albion recorded another home win and clean sheet in midweek.

There is encouraging news, too, on the progression of two of Albion's long-term absentees, attacking duo Matt Phillips and Josh Maja.

Here is the latest state of play with the club's injury victims ahead of tomorrow's Championship contest between fifth and third.

Kyle Bartley – calf

Corberan has given an updated timeframe of a two to three week projected absence for the influential defender after a second opinion on a scan on Wednesday.

Bartley pulled up in last weekend's 2-2 draw at Ipswich and missed out on Tuesday night. He is likely to be sidelined until the Friday night home fixture against Coventry two weeks tomorrow, at the earliest, or potentially the following midweek trip to QPR or Sunday clash at Huddersfield later that month.

Martin Kelly – calf

Corberan said a couple of weeks ago that the experienced defender, a forgotten man among Albion fans, will not train for at least the next two months after a muscle problem as he tried to build up fitness following a lengthy ACL injury absence from early 2023.

Kelly has been left out of the club's registered player list with the EFL for the second half of the campaign. Albion have named 24 out of a possible 25 players, with a gap free for the addition of a free agent midfielder Yann M'Vila, whose move to The Hawthorns is expected to be finalised next week.

Matt Phillips – hamstring

The good news that Phillips, who has been out since the very beginning of December, could return to first-team training as soon as the second week of next month's international break, at the end of March.

The influential winger will most likely be unable to feature until into April, but to have him back as an option will come as a huge boost to Corberan, his staff and players.

Josh Maja – ankle

Striker Maja, in his debut campaign at the club, is a bit further behind with his fitness and the rehab from his serious ankle ligament injury is one the club are unable to speed up.

Corberan said in Thursday's pre-Southampton press conference that the striker, injured in Sunderland last December, is expected to return in April, but he was not yet sure if it would be near the beginning or end of the month.

Jayson Molumby – foot

Republic of Ireland international Molumby will not play again this season after undergoing surgery on a foot problem at the beginning of January. The club sanctioned the signing of a midfielder, with M'Vila set to check in, as his replacement as Corberan likes to work with four recognised senior central midfielders.

Daryl Dike – Achilles

The harrowing sight of striker Dike rupturing his left Achilles at Portman Road last Saturday is one many of a Baggies persuasion will struggle to shift for some time.

The US international left the field in floods of tears and has had surgery on the injury – which was in the opposite leg to his previous Achilles problem – this week. He stands to miss out until the end of 2024.