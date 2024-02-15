'The nightmare is over': West Brom fans react to Shilen Patel takeover announcement

On Thursday evening, the club released a statement confirming that US businessman Shilen Patel had agreed a takeover of Guochuan Lai's majority stake.

The deal has been ratified by the EFL and will be completed next week.

Patel, who will be the club's new chairman, will be in attendance at tomorrow evenings game against Southampton, and the news has been more than welcomed by the supporters.

Here is a look at some of the reaction.