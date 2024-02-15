Is West Brom's Okay Yoksulu the best in the Championship?

As it transpired, there seemed to be zero truth in stories linking the Turk with a move back to his home country.

However, if he had gone it would have been to a bigger club. If it would have happened, from an Albion perspective you'd be devastated, but on the other hand it would have been easy to understand why.

When the Turk came in back in the summer of 2022 following that brief but impressive loan spell in the Premier League, it was a coup for Albion, make no mistake about it.

In the months before, he had been playing in La Liga and playing pretty well so to attract him here was a big move.

Those opening months of his time at the club didn't really go to plan, individually or collectively.

Yokulsu looking sluggish and off the pace, as did Albion with Steve Bruce eventually sacked before being replaced by Carlos Corberan.

His form did recover and he went on to have an impressive remainder of the campaign.