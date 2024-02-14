West Brom boss Carlos Corberan lays out Daryl Dike's hard work - and now he'll have to do it again

Powerhouse frontman Dike had worked so hard to regain fitness after injuring his Achilles last April that Corberan said the American international had become ‘a muscle machine’.

But just 24 hours after those comments, Dike suffered another heartbreaking ruptured Achilles at Ipswich – leaving him with another long road back to fitness ahead.

“He is one kilogram down, only, from his normal weight last year,” Corberan said when asked why some onlookers had noticed the frontman looked leaner since his return. “Sometimes with weight, when you play games in a row like last year, you need to eat properly to play in a row and sometimes you are going to have a little bit more than the ideal target.

“When you are not playing games in a row you do not have to eat the same carbohydrates, so in the end you don’t need the same energy reserve if your body and you can be more free.