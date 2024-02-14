Five seconds! Early West Brom goals to rank against Mikey Johnston's debut strike

There were just 29 seconds on the clock when he swept home Tom Fellows' cross.

There have been a number of early goals from Albion players over the years, some even earlier than the Celtic loanee's strike.

Here is a look at a few from down the years:

December 1924 - George James v Nottingham Forest

If you think Johnston's goal was fast - then it is nothing on George James' strike.

The Oldbury born striker, who went on to play for Reading and Watford, scored after just five seconds.

He went on to net another three goals as Albion ran out 5-1 winners over Forest.

December 1951 - Ronnie Allen v Manchester United

Coming in slightly later is Ronnie Allen.

The legendary Albion striker, who netted over 200 goals for Albion, scored after just 12 seconds.

It counted for nothing though, as Albion were beaten 5-1.

August 1978 - Ally Brown v Ipswich Town

Some way to start the season.

In the first game of the campaign at The Hawthorns, Brown struck just 22 seconds into the game.

Ipswich got back on level terms before Cyrille Regis struck a late winner for Albion.

March 2000 - Lee Hughes v Stockport County

As managerial starts go, this is up there.

Gary Megson had arrived at the club just days before, on a mission to survive in Division One.

And his reign got off to an unbelievable start - as Lee Hughes fired in what turned out to be the winner just 11 seconds in at Edgeley Park.

August 2021 - Alex Mowatt v Blackburn Rovers

In his first season at the club, Mowatt netted a couple of belters.

One came at Blackburn after just 30 seconds.

Albion had already hit the bar and had three shots when Mowatt rattled one in from distance, with the Baggies going on to win 2021.