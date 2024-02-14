Ex-West Brom chief Dan Ashworth linked with another big move

Ashworth, who played a big part in Albion becoming a Premier League regular during his time at The Hawthorns, has a reputation as one of the best in his field.

After success with England and then Brighton, he moved to Newcastle United and has helped the Saudi owned club earn a place in the Champions League.

Ashworth, whose son Zac is on loan at Bolton Wanderers from Albion, has been linked with a move to Old Trafford in the past.

And now the club are rumoured to be preparing a move for Ashworth, after Sir Jim Ratcliffe's purchase of a 25 per cent stake in Manchester United.

Confirmation that the Premier League had given its backing to the deal was contained within an update to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday evening.

A further SEC update has now revealed that approval from the FA has also been obtained as completion edges closer.

Within an amended tender offer statement published on Wednesday afternoon came confirmation that the national governing body's approval "has already been obtained".