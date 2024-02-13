Jonny Drury's West Brom ratings v Cardiff: Two eights as Albion win again

Alex Palmer 7

Scrambled the ball away early on but it was a relatively quiet evening for Palmer. Commanding his box well and cleared his lines when Cardiff had second half pressure.

Darnell Furlong 6

Busy down the right hand side with Fellows early on and seems to have struck up a bit of a partnership with the winger.

Erik Pieters 7

First started for a number of months and did very little wrong. Got caught over the top for pace a few times but recovered well.

Cedric Kipre 8

Another top display from Kipre. Commanding and never really flustered by a pretty blunt Cardiff front line. Distribution was very good again.

Conor Townsend 7

Decent display from the left back who saw a lot of the ball in the second half and put in a few dangerous balls. Did over cook a cross when Albion had overloaded the back post.

Okay Yokuslu 8

A few slips in possession in the first half but after that he was commanding and top class. Always looking to get on the ball, made key tackles and was throwing himself around and winning headers until the end.

Alex Mowatt 7

A dictator in that middle of the park in recent weeks and he was again. Pulls strings, gets Albion out from pressure situations, and had a good chance as he fired over from range.

Mikey Johnston 7

Some way to mark your full start, latching on to Fellows' cross after 30 seconds. Showed great movement to lose his man, and in the first half he was quality. Cutting inside, pulling the full back here and there. Drifted out of the game in the second half but will be key in the coming weeks.

John Swift 6

Showed a few neat touches early on but didn't do enough to assert himself on the game and drifted out of it too easily.

Tom Fellows 7

Very good again. Just seconds in and he drifted past the full back like he wasn't there to set up the goal. But in a number of dangerous balls and showed his quality once more.

Brandon Thomas-Asante 6

Worked hard as always and almost set up a tap in as he recovered a ball from the byline but no one was there to fire home. Also did well to set up a chance for Swift.

Substitutes

66 - Andi Weimann for Thomas-Asante 7

Made another impact to turn home the second goal and it was a terrific finish with a sharp, bouncing cross from Wallace

66 - Jed Wallace for Fellows 7

Rested but made an impact when he came on, with a super cross for the goal.

66 - Adam Reach for Johnston 6

Returned to the squad and did okay, putting Albion in good areas and working hard.

71 - Nathaniel Chalobah for Swift 6

Made a good impact when he came on, with a few tackles and played his hand in the goal with a through ball for Wallace to latch on to

90 - Callum Marshall for Mowatt N/A