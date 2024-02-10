West Brom working for a quick AFCON return

Defender Ajayi’s Nigeria and DR Congo, who winger Diangana represents, have enjoyed wonderful tournaments.

Nigeria will contest tomorrow’s final against hosts Ivory Coast. DR Congo were beaten semi-finalists and tackle South Africa in the third-fourth placed play-off today.

Centre-half Ajayi, 30, now has 33 caps for his nation after failing to miss a minute of action for the Super Eagles and Corberan described his impact as “extraordinary”. His return could depend on celebrations if Nigeria claim the title in tomorrow’s showpiece.

Diangana, who only won his first cap this season, has featured considerably less. The winger has played just 13 minutes in the tournament and been an unused substitute in all but one fixture, though he did convert a cool penalty in the shootout success over Egypt.

Corberan said he will assess Diangana’s shape upon his return but added he has no qualms about the winger’s fitness, though said momentum could have stuttered given a lack of minutes.

“He (Ajayi) is one of the most important players for Nigeria,” Corberan said. "He has been extraordinary from a performance perspective.

“On one side it’s disappointing because you don’t have your players and you always want to have them but on the other side when they represent their country we always want them to have the maximum success.

“Grady plays on Saturday so we are trying to organise everything for as soon as he finishes the game to have him ready here as fast as possible.

“Then it will depend on how he is with everything because he didn’t play many minutes in this last month and a half. We have been talking with him but I need to see him.

“I have full confidence in him in his fitness levels but I need to see how he is.

“Semi is different because he is playing a final and we need to see the result and after that we will try to move as fast as possible.”

Asked if his defender can return from the tournament a better player from his place in Nigeria’s side, the head coach said: “I think so. It’s true that they play a five, which is something we are not doing now, but the fact he is playing and getting confidence, I think so.”

Diangana had been featuring fairly consistently for his club side since his injury return. Corberan added: “The positive thing is that he could be fresh from not playing every game in a row. The negative thing is that he might have lost a bit of the momentum of fitness that you get from playing games in a row. I will give you the answer when I see him.

“I would have preferred him to play the final because there is only one day’s difference but I will have a more personal conversation at the end of training.”