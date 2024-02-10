Ipswich 2 West Brom 2 - Report

Carlos Corberan's side were denied a first away win since December after leading twice in Suffolk through excellent Tom Fellows and substitute John Swift goals.

Nathan Broadhead equalised straight after half-time for the fourth-placed hosts and it took a 93rd-minute strike from Chelsea loanee Omari Hutchinson - a former Baggies target of Corberan's for Ipswich to level.

Albion lost defender Kyle Bartley, who had performed so well, to an injury at half-time before the visitors were rocked by the sight of luckless striker Dike being wheeled off by a golf buggy stretcher 10 minutes after his introduction.

Dike, who left the pitch in tears, could not put any weight on one side and could possibly face a fourth lengthy injury absence of his two years with Albion.

It was a breathless finale and Corberan's men could not quite hold on for what would have been a magnificent victory, but were still glad for a share of the spoils as the away fans chanted the head coach's name at full-time with exhausted players prone on the turf

Corberan switched John out for last weekend's match-winner Andi Weimann, who made a first start for his loan club.

Okay Yokuslu on the ball for Albion (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Fellow January window recruits Mikey Johnston and Callum Marshall remained substitutes, alongside Dike. Kieran McKenna's hosts handed a first start to Bournemouth loan signing Kieffer Moore, the high-profile addition who netted twice on his bow last weekend, a 3-2 defeat at Preston.

Albion were, as they have tended to be in several fruitless away trips this term, electric from the opening seconds and forced a decent chance after just 60 seconds.

Midfielder Okay Yokuslu started game excellently and launched a counter-attack from back to front by side-stepping two blue shirts and releasing Fellows down the left flank.

The winger showed his turn of pace to dart inwards but could only lift over the top right corner from 18 yards.

The home side found their feet after 10 or 15 minutes but Corberan's men continued to look well-drilled. It was down the other end and Weimann who skied the game's next opening - a decent volleyed chance after a corner went uncleared.

Albion were not in a hurry at Portman Road and there were times the visitors used up their seconds at 0-0 - but what came next was nothing like brinkmanship.

Weimann sent a ball from halfway down the left and Fellows led the chase. Centre-back Luke Woolfenden was favourite for the ball but Fellows was quicker and stronger.

Tom Fellows celebrates his opening goal (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

He was more skilful, too, and jinked beyond the bleach-blonde stopper before he threatened to cut inside into the box.

Fellows was too smart though, and tucked a genius low near-post finish to leave goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky unsighted and unmoved.

Ipswich were rattled but did threaten to respond moments later and carved out their brightest chance of the half.

A low cross from the left was well initially dealt with by Bartley away from Moore, but dropped into the path of Conor Chaplin, who fired over poorly from 10 yards.

Ipswich were frustrated both from a lack of opening and perceived Albion gamesmanship. The hosts were resorted to long range efforts as Harry Clarke's strike was helped over by Alex Palmer and Wes Burns had a drive blocked by Conor Townsend. Albion stayed resilient.

Everybody of a Tractor Boys' persuasion celebrated Darnell Furlong's booking on half-time.

Worryingly for Albion was the sight of the excellent Bartley feeling his calf before the interval and the defender was indeed replaced by Nathaniel Chalobah as Yokuslu dropped into the back four.

Whatever organisational plans Corberan had to start the first period went out the window as the hosts levelled after just 55 seconds.

His side couldn't clear their lines and a home header back across a packed penalty area saw defender George Edmundson beat Yokuslu and Cedric Kipre in the air for a flick that sailed over Furlong's head. The full-back lost Broadhead, who cushioned in a simple first-time finish.

Andi Weimann punches the ball in before the goal is ruled out (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The hosts fancied another as skipper Sam Morsy sent a fizzer narrowly over from distance.

Corberan had seen enough 10 minutes after the restart as Dike and Mikey Johnston were introduced. It would end in heartbreak for Dike but it was almost instant euphoria as he flicked his first touch on from a free-kick for Weimann to convert almost on the goalline - but the Austrian had clearly handballed his effort and was cautioned.

The contest was open and Palmer parried clear from Chaplin on the hour.

It turned to disaster for the Baggies and Dike just 10 minutes after the American's introduction.

Dike had spent approximately 14 or 15 months of his two years at The Hawthorns sidelined by three separate major injuries, and another could well be on the way.

Dike wanted a foul over the far side low beneath the away end but referee Coote was unmoved. The striker quickly rocked on to his backside head in his hands, disconsolate.

John Swift points down the tunnel after making it 2-1 (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies' physios tried to help but Dike could not put his weight on one side and a golf buggy, acting as a mobile stretcher, was summoned to remove Dike, who was in tears, to real affection from the away end. Swift was introduced.

Albion were not rocked emotionally but did not let it set them back. Instead, Corberan's men impressively rallied.

The visitors continued to play and drive forward with purpose. Several attacks led to a wonderful second. The brilliant Mowatt played a simple square ball to Swift 30 yards out. Albion's No.19 took stock and decided to have a go.

His strike, with the instep, swerved and dipped as it arrowed for the bottom left corner. It bounced just in front of Hladky and the Czech keeper had no chance. Swift charged towards the corner where Dike had exited and signalled to his stricken colleague. It was the attacker's first goal since injury in early October.

Corberan's side once again had something to hold on to. Home boss McKenna rolled the dice with attackers Hutchinson, Marcus Harness, Ali Al-Hamadi and former Baggie loanee Jeremy Sarmiento introduced.

Ipswich didn't trouble the Baggies' new-look rearguard much. There was no shortage of the ball but it led to little. Albion looked to fly forward on the break when they could.

Palmer saved easily from Hutchinson a few minutes short of 90 before eight minutes were signalled.

The Tractor Boys needed only three. Albion had bodies back flung in front of countless shots and attempted to clear cross after cross, but couldn't get over the line.

A left-sided corner went uncleared on this occasion and dropped to Hutchinson at the back post. This time the Chelsea loanee fizzed a low strike through a sea of bodies, and under several attempts to clear. It was heartbreak for the visitors.

More was required as Ipswich sensed a dramatic winner. Albion had to stand firm again with Mowatt's incredible block before Palmer's stunning 96th-minute save from Al-Hamadi.

It was a breathless finale as Baggies players unsurprisingly hit the deck at full-time - at least with a deserved point.