Re-focussed West Brom ready to banish away hoodoo

The head coach was left dissatisfied with aspects of his side's display despite the 1-0 home victory over Blues last weekend, courtesy of Andi Weimann's late winner.

A competitive contest against Tony Mowbray's visitors could have gone either way and the visitors struck the post with the score goalless just prior to the decisive moment.

That came from a City corner and Corberan revealed he was unhappy with how his side defended and attacked set-pieces for periods of the Championship clash – though admitted such rustiness can come when new players are added in training sessions, as Albion had with late window additions Callum Marshall and Mikey Johnston.