Ipswich vs West Brom - Match preview

The Albion boss will have his own share of sleepless nights for the weeks and months ahead after the arrival of second son Dario last week, but at least it provides extra time to contemplate his Baggies forward line.

Albion travel down to Suffolk today for an overnight stay ahead of an early start at Portman Road tomorrow lunchtime and Corberan has plenty to consider on that long A14 coach journey.

The Spaniard will surely be tempted to rotate his forward line now he has more options available. The way last weekend’s victory over Birmingham played out only adds weight to that call.

Andi Weimann, match-winning hero last week, is pushing for a start and Corberan may decide it is time to offer Brandon Thomas-Asante a breather and use his impact as a substitute. There is also Daryl Dike to throw into the equation, but whether the American is quite ready to start is another call – that may be more achievable in either of the home matches next Tuesday and Friday.