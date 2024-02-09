Ipswich v West Brom – Who's out and who's a doubt

Visiting boss Carlos Corberan has welcomed the "headaches" his new attacking loan recruits have provided given their immediate impact in the late victory over Blues last weekend.

Andi Weimann netted a dramatic winner from the bench at The Hawthorns after good work from fellow new boys Mikey Johnston and Callum Marshall, all of whom are now pushing for starts.

Corberan told the Express & Star striker Daryl Dike is not quite ready to start a Championship fixture, though is expected to be involved on the bench.

Grady Diangana and Semi Ajayi are still at the African Cup of Nations having featured in the semi-final this week. Ajayi's Nigeria tackle hosts Ivory Coast in Sunday's final. Winger Diangana's DR Congo will contest the third-v-fourth place play-off against South Africa. It is expected Diangana will return to England with a chance to feature against Cardiff at home on Tuesday, though Corberan will make a decision upon the attacker's return.

Here is the latest state of play with Albion's fitness absentees.

Adam Reach – ankle

Albion's utility man is making good progress and has played some part in drills in training today (Friday). He won't feature at Ipswich but could be an outside bet for contention for Southampton next Friday. He will add good competition at left-back.

Martin Kelly – calf

Unable to train for at least another couple of months after injuring his calf in an attempt to build up some regular training sharpness after his long-term ACL lay-off.

Matt Phillips – hamstring

Reported last week that the experienced influential winger is making good progress on his way back from the hamstring injury sustained in early December. He could be back around training in April.

Josh Maja – ankle

Another projected to be out for much of the remainder of the season following Dan Ballard's horror challenge at Sunderland in December. Maja is still doing rehab work after surgery on ankle ligaments.

Jayson Molumby – foot

Missing the rest of the season after surgery on his foot recently. The Irishman played through painkilling injections initially but the problem was worse than first feared. Albion are in the market for a free agent midfielder and are in talks with Frenchman Yann M'Vila as his replacement.